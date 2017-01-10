Preview For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown And 205 Live – John Cena In Action, More
– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and 205 Live will take place from the Raising Cane River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Matches currently announced for tonight’s SmackDown:
* Baron Corbin vs. John Cena
* Natalya vs. Nikki Bella
* Tag-Title Match: The Wyatt Family vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha
#AmericanAlpha defends the #SDLive #TagTeamTitles vs. The #WyattFamily PLUS @JohnCena meets @BaronCorbinWWE TONIGHT on #SDLive! @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/WwYCzpw2gb
— WWE (@WWE) January 10, 2017
WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s SmackDown:
* Will Corbin wreak havoc on the Cenation?
* The Wyatt Family look to take back the SmackDown Tag Team Titles
* Nikki Bella stands ready to play with the Queen of Harts
* Beware of an angry Ziggler
* Who is the mysterious La Luchadora?
Tonight’s 205 Live will feature WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann vs. Tony Nese, Cedric Alexander vs. Noam Dar and a parley with Jack Gallagher and Ariya Daivari.
The battle for @AliciaFoxy's heart happens TONIGHT on #205Live as @CedricAlexander takes on @NoamDar! https://t.co/h2VsZTTJIG #WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/zcP9o7dip7
— WWE (@WWE) January 10, 2017