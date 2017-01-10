Preview For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown And 205 Live – John Cena In...

Preview For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown And 205 Live – John Cena In Action, More

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and 205 Live will take place from the Raising Cane River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Matches currently announced for tonight’s SmackDown:

* Baron Corbin vs. John Cena

* Natalya vs. Nikki Bella

* Tag-Title Match: The Wyatt Family vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s SmackDown:

* Will Corbin wreak havoc on the Cenation?

* The Wyatt Family look to take back the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

* Nikki Bella stands ready to play with the Queen of Harts

* Beware of an angry Ziggler

* Who is the mysterious La Luchadora?

Tonight’s 205 Live will feature WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann vs. Tony Nese, Cedric Alexander vs. Noam Dar and a parley with Jack Gallagher and Ariya Daivari.