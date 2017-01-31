Preview For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Live – Fallout From The Royal Rumble
– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live will take place from the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas and will feature the fallout from last Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view.
WWE is focusing on the following SmackDown points in their official Five Point preview:
* The 16-time World Champ is here!
* Is Luke Harper coming after the 2017 Royal Rumble Match winner Randy Orton?
* Naomi & Becky Lynch set to go to war against Alexa Bliss & Mickie James
* Who is coming after Dean Ambrose’s Intercontinental Championship?
* James Ellsworth and Carmella: Who is helping who?
What will happen tonight when @JohnCena returns to #SDLive at 8/7c on @USA_Network as the 16-TIME @WWE Champion?! https://t.co/GqTEwCqkxU pic.twitter.com/b22sTNFW5h
— WWE (@WWE) January 31, 2017