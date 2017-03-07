Preview For WWE SmackDown Live – Randy Orton Vs. AJ Styles For #1 Contender

– Check out WWE.com’s Smackdown preview for tonight:

Randy Orton to battle AJ Styles tonight to determine Bray Wyatt’s No. 1 contender at WrestleMania

Who ultimately has the right to challenge Bray Wyatt: the Superstar who won the Royal Rumble Match or the Superstar who won the honor after Orton refused it? To answer that question, Commissioner Shane McMahon and General Manager Daniel Bryan reviewed all that happened this past week and have determined that The Viper and “The Face that Runs the Place” must go head-to-head.

John Cena & Nikki Bella set to team up for first time against Carmella & James Ellsworth

What will it look like when Cena and Nikki team up for a historic first time in a WWE ring and will Carmella and Ellsworth have any answers for them?

Who will challenge Dean Ambrose, Alexa Bliss and American Alpha at WrestleMania?

While it looks as if WWE Champion Bray Wyatt’s WrestleMania opponent may finally be decided tonight on SmackDown LIVE, the No. 1 contenders for the Intercontinental, SmackDown Women’s and SmackDown Tag Team Titles at The Showcase of the Immortals are still very much up for grabs.

Who will throw their hat in the ring for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal?

Considering that The Road to WrestleMania is an opportunity for Superstars to attempt to propel themselves into main event status, who will be the first SmackDown LIVE Superstar to enter the colossal contest?