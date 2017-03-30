Pual Heyman On Why The Monday After WrestleMania Is So Important

– Pual Heyman recently published a new blog on Yahoo! Sports to help promote WrestleMania 33 this Sunday night. Heyman spoke about a wide variety of topics including the importance of this Monday’s RAW after WrestleMania, check out the highlight below:

“The Monday Night RAW that follows WrestleMania has become an annual gathering of the most passionate WWE fans in the entire world, individuals with a united mind set, looking to both steal the show and also be participants in WWE’s launch of a new year of storylines that will ultimately culminate at the next year’s WrestleMania. It’s wild, it’s somewhat out of control, and it’s the most exhilarating audience to perform in front of … even, in some ways, a more heart-pounding experience for those of us blessed enough to ply our trade in front of a rabid fan base than the pressure cooker environment of the biggest show of the year itself, WrestleMania.

The psychology behind the scenes in scripting the Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania is always a fascinating attempt to balance ‘IF you missed last night, here’s what you missed (so check out the replays, available exclusively on the WWE Network)’ against ‘now here’s what’s coming up at our next big event.’

You can’t spend three hours just recapping WrestleMania, but ignoring what happened the night before potentially mitigates the historic value of the events that transpired during WWE’s annual showcase. And let’s not forget, shareholders never care about “yesterday,” they are only interested in this quarter exceeding expectations, let alone the revenue and profit margin (and number of subscribers) from same quarter, last year.”