PWX X-16 Tournament Night 1 Review

PWX: X-16 Night 1

8.2/10

This is a 16 man tournament featuring some top indy names as well as some guys from the southern indys you don’t normally see anywhere else. It’s actually a nice change of pace to see some different guys get to mix it up with the usual big indy names. Outside of one match that wasn’t very good, this all delivered especially Zach Sabre Jr Vs Davey Richards, which was only hampered by a dead crowd. A lot of these southern guys like Ethan Case, John Skyler & Anthony Harris among others looked really good and could really help up the quality of ROH or Evolve if they were given the chance. Here’s hoping they do.

Match List:

John Skyler Vs Darius Lockhart ***

James Drake Vs Jason Cade *3/4

Chip Day Vs Trevor Lee **3/4

Anthony Henry Vs Martin Stone ***1/4

Bravados Vs Revolt Vs Ugly Ducklings ***1/2

Ethan Case Vs Fred Yehi ***3/4

Colby Corino Vs Tracer X ***1/2

Corey Hollis Vs Matt Riddle ***1/2

Davey Richards Vs Zach Sabre Jr ****1/4