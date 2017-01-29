PWX X-16 Tournament Night 2 Review

PWX: X-16 Night 2

8.5/10

This might be the hidden gem of wrestling shows in 2016 as it was a great show that passed by without any real hype either before or after it happened. I guess because PWX isn’t considered a top tier indy that a lot of people ignored it, but I came away from this totally impressed with PWX and would definitely check out some more of their stuff in the future. Zach Sabre Jr was the MVP of the weekend turning in two ****+ matches, one on each night, which I guess isn’t a shocker when you consider how good he is. Everything was good on this show minus a multi-man match that was a bit of a mess. Both nights of the X-16 tournament are well worth checking out and are on multiple indy wrestling streaming platforms so there is no reason not to do so. Like I said in my night one review (located here if you missed it: Night One) I hope the solid PWX homegrown talent can get some more bookings elsewhere moving forward as they clearly deserve some more opportunities.

Match List:

John Skyler Vs Zach Sabre Jr ****1/2

Anthony Henry Vs Trevor Lee ***1/4

James Drake Vs Sami Callihan ***1/4

Ethan Case Vs Tracer X ***1/2

Chip Day Vs Corey Hollis Vs Fred Yehi Vs Martin Stone Vs Jason Cade *3/4

Anthony Henry Vs Zach Sabre Jr ***1/2

Ethan Case Vs Sami Callihan ***

Bravado Brothers & Jake Manning Vs The Revolt ***1/4

Anthony Henry Vs Ethan Case ***1/2