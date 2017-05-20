Randy Orton: Greatness cannot be Denied

“when Randy is ‘good’ he’s damn good” – Jim Ross (JR’s blog – 03/08/2017)

Greatness is something that is attained, usually, after a long period of time has passed and once a performer attains such a status it is hard to deny. Randy Orton is a WWE performer, whose skill set and ten plus year career can lay claim to having achieved such a status. However, despite Randy’s great track record, he is often the target of great criticism from the internet wrestling community. Randy Orton has been on top of the WWE for over ten years and there is a reason he is one of the WWE’s premier wrestlers.

Randy Orton recently released a letter on Twitter; in that letter Indy (independent) wrestlers were criticized for simply performing flashy flips and “dives”. Indy wrestling fans were also criticized for only liking flashy moves and not appreciating real wrestling. The criticism may not be completely accurate, as there are many Indy wrestlers who are far more than just fancy moves. However, Randy’s criticisms do still have some merit and some truth behind them.

Today’s wrestling is all too often style over substance. Instead of embodying the mindset of greats like Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels, many wrestlers have chosen to abandon the fundamental qualities that make a great professional wrestler. Randy Orton is one the few, who expertly combines flashy maneuvers (e.g. RKO on Evan Bourne) with great psychology. Randy only performs moves that will advance the story he is trying tell and will not do something just to get a little clap from the fans.