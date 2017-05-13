Randy Orton Starts Twitter War With Rip Rogers

As previously reported Ohio Valley Wrestling trainer Rip Rogers critique the current state of indy matches. Randy Orton retweeted Rogers which brought attention to his tweet. Indy talent Will Ospreay responded to the critique and he received a response from Rogers.

Just got this …. pic.twitter.com/S8Vczlmbew — Rip Rogers (@Hustler2754) May 13, 2017

Yeah…….but I'm having fun & making money so I'm happy………dive https://t.co/0qYe9KajTv — William Ospreay (@WillOspreay) May 13, 2017

@WillOspreay Nothing wrong with that … I did stupid shit when I was ur age too – ur in ur 20's ur supposed to b that way – later on u will get it — Rip Rogers (@Hustler2754) May 13, 2017