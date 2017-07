– WWE Superstar Randy Orton finishing the final touches for the movie Changeland on Saturday in Thailand. Orton will be returning at Tuesday’s SmackDown Live! taping. He’s been sidelined from action since the July 4th edition of SmackDown Live!.

– WWE sent out a “Happy Birthday” to several WWE stars, this week’s birthdays include Heath Slater, Jesse “The Body” Ventura (66) and The Boogeyman (53).

He's got kids and a birthday today! Happy birthday to the one and only, @heathslater_xxii! A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Jul 15, 2017 at 8:23am PDT

Perhaps the only #WWE Superstar that would want worms on their birthday cake… #HappyBirthdayBoogeyman A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Jul 15, 2017 at 9:47am PDT