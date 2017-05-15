Randy Orton Takes Shot at Bubba Ray Dudley

Randy Orton got into a war of words with Bubba Ray Dudley over the weekend stemming from Rip Rogers indy wrestling controversy post on Twitter.

Lol there is a difference between a young hungry talent diving and an old outta shape 'vet' …….falling https://t.co/RE81C5sm3z — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) May 14, 2017

Dear @RandyOrton … my tweet had ZERO to do with you. Looks like you were wrong…again. You're still awesome 👍 Falling > House of Horrors https://t.co/IMG4O59wYo — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) May 14, 2017

Former WWE star Low Ki came to Dudley’s defense and challenge the “protected” Orton to “come out to the real world and test his tantrums with adults.”