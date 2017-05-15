Randy Orton Takes Shot at Bubba Ray Dudley

Randy Orton got into a war of words with Bubba Ray Dudley over the weekend stemming from Rip Rogers indy wrestling controversy post on Twitter.
Dive…🤘 pic.twitter.com/kr4q9iWFWq
— Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) May 13, 2017
Lol there is a difference between a young hungry talent diving and an old outta shape 'vet' …….falling https://t.co/RE81C5sm3z
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) May 14, 2017
Dear @RandyOrton … my tweet had ZERO to do with you. Looks like you were wrong…again. You're still awesome 👍
Falling > House of Horrors https://t.co/IMG4O59wYo
— Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) May 14, 2017
Former WWE star Low Ki came to Dudley’s defense and challenge the “protected” Orton to “come out to the real world and test his tantrums with adults.”
Unfortunately, you're protected in the wwe. Come out to the real world and test your tantrum with adults https://t.co/AkwK3XNI80
— LOW-KI ロウ・キー セカイノ戦士 (@OneWorldWarrior) May 15, 2017