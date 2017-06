– Lanny Poffo announced on Twitter that his mother, Judy Poffo, also mother of the late Randy Savage, passed away yesterday at the age of 90 years old. As noted, Savage passed in 2011 at 58 years old and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015.

My wonderful mother died tonight at the age of 90. pic.twitter.com/FxIOyhaWr4 — Lanny Poffo (@LannyPoffo) June 4, 2017

We wish to express our deepest sympathies to the entire Poffo family and friends.