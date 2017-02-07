RAW Match Confirmed For WrestleMania 33

– It’s now official, Bill Goldberg has accepted Brock Lesnar’s challenge on last night’s RAW to square off at WrestleMania 33.

We also know that Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton will face the WWE Champion in one of the WrestleMania 33 main events. John Cena is set to defend the WWE Title at Sunday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view against AJ Styles, The Miz, Baron Corbin, Bray Wyatt and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose.

WrestleMania 33 takes place on Sunday, April 2nd from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Check out the announcement below: