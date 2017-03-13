Headlines RAW Tag Team Title Match Announced For WrestleMania 33

RAW Tag Team Title Match Announced For WrestleMania 33

– As announced earlier by RAW General Manager Mick Foley, RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will defend their titles in a Triple Threat at WrestleMania 33.

Their opponents will be Sheamus & Cesaro and Enzo Amore & Big Cass.

Check out the announcement below: