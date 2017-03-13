RAW Tag Team Title Match Announced For WrestleMania 33
– As announced earlier by RAW General Manager Mick Foley, RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will defend their titles in a Triple Threat at WrestleMania 33.
Their opponents will be Sheamus & Cesaro and Enzo Amore & Big Cass.
Check out the announcement below:
JUST ANNOUNCED: @LukeGallowsWWE & @KarlAndersonWWE will face @WWEAaLLDay21 & @BigCassWWE and @WWESheamus & @WWECesaro at #WrestleMania! #RAW pic.twitter.com/MfKu4Qp2Um
— WWE (@WWE) March 14, 2017