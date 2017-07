How Was RAW Viewership With Ambrose & Rollins Teaming Up?

– According to ShowBuzz Daily, this week’s WWE RAW episode, featuring Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeating Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz in a Handicap Match main event, drew 3.067 million viewers.

This number is down 2.7% from last week’s 3.153 million viewers.

* First hour drew 3.156 million viewers

* Second hour drew 3.129 million viewers

* Final hour drew 2.917 million viewers

Overall, RAW finished first overall on the night for cable programs, and second overall in the 18-49 demographic.