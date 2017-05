– According to ShowBuzz Daily, this week’s episode of RAW, featuring Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins in the main event, drew 2.751 million viewers.

This number is up 2% from last week’s 2.696 million viewers.

* First hour – 2.884 million viewers

* Second hour – 2.724 million viewers

* Final hour – 2.645 million viewers

RAW finished fifth in viewership last night, behind the NBA Playoffs, Inside The NBA, NBA Pre-show and Rachel Maddow.