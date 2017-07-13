Raw Women’s Title Four Way Reportedly Set For SummerSlam

On Thursday’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about the plans for the Raw Women’s Title at SummerSlam, and, according to him, it looks like we’re going to get a fatal four way match for the title when WWE heads to Brooklyn next month.

“The Raw thing, they’re gonna do — and this is not official yet — but the reason way Bayley got the pin over Alexa Bliss is because they wanted to re-heat her because she’s the fourth woman in the four-woman match now. So, there you go.”

The fatal four way will involve Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, and Bayley. Originally, Alexa was going to defend the title in a singles match against Nia, but it looks like plans have changed.