Reaction to Charlotte Flair’s Leaked Pictures

By
Wilson
-
1

Charlotte Flair has become the latest victim to leaked photos. Hackers were able to access her smartphone and release private photos of her online. Charlotte is highly respected due to her in-ring performance and how she represents the company in public. The leaked photos will have no impact on the 4-time Women’s Champion career.

Fans have showed their support for Flair following the hack:

