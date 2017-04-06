Reason the McMahons Did Not Comment on Ross’ Wife Death Publicly

WWE legend Jim Ross’ wife died several weeks ago after an accident while riding home from a gym. The McMahon family did not comment on her death publicly as they wanted to “lay low” so that Ross would get a huge pop at WrestleMania 33 when he was introduced as a special commentator for Undertaker’s final match.

Ross was aware that he would be returning to WWE for several weeks, however he only found out a few days before WrestleMania that he would be commenting the Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns match.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter