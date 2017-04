Mick Foley was notably absent during WrestleMania week. Foley attended the Jim Ross “Ringside” event and revealed he was going to stay away from any WrestleMania event to stay true to the story line of him being fired as Raw General Manager.

The one event Foley did attend was the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. PWInsider reports that Stephanie McMahon urged Foley to make an appearance as it would be important for the company that he showed his support. He attended the event his daughter Noelle.