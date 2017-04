Stephanie McMahon’s fall through the table at WrestleMania 33 wasn’t to put Seth Rollins over. WWE setup the fall to give Stephanie time off as she had scheduled a family vacation at the Turks and Caicos Beaches Resort.

During the match between Triple H and Seth Rollins, Stephanie hopped up on the ring apron to distract Rollins. Triple H was knocked into the ropes which caused her to fall off the apron and crash through a table.