Reason Why Kane Has Been Off WWE TV And Live Events

For those of you wondering where Glenn “Kane” Jacobs has been, Dave Meltzer reported that he’s been out of action due to a variety of nagging injuries. He’s been lucky because he hasn’t really had any major injuries during his wrestling career other than some back issues and a broken hand. He does have knee issues that date back to his days from playing basketball in high school.

On a somewhat related note, he’s been keeping busy on his days off from WWE. Jacobs, one of the nicest guys in real-life, does tons of charity work for the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. He and wife Crystal own and run an insurance company.

He has also talked about running for mayor of Knoxville, Tennessee in 2018 so his days of being a full-time performer could be winding down. He hasn’t been featured as much on TV in the last couple of years but, up until early December, he had been working at the live events.

His last live event was in early December when he teamed with American Alpha to take on The Wyatt Family.