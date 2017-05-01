Reason Why WWE Changed “Bad Blood” to “Great Balls of Fire”

It was revealed last week that WWE’s July PPV will be called Great Balls of Fire and Brock Lesnar will defend the Universal Championship title.

The original name for the event was set to be called “Bad Blood”. Bryan Alvarez believes WWE officials nixed those plans because the name “Bad Blood” is associated with Brian Pillman’s death.

Pillman died the morning of the 1997 Bad Blood PPV. He was set to face Dude Love that night. The company held two more Bad Blood events in 2003 and 2004, however the company was less consensus of the decisions they make and the impact it could have back then as the programming was more adult orientated.