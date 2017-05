WWE officials made the decision to split up DIY at NXT Takeover: Chicago by having Tomasso Ciampa turn heel and attack Johnny Gargano. This was done because WWE wants Ciampa and Gargano to have a singles career when they move to the main roster soon.

There was speculation last week that the team would break up when singer Hope Vista took to Twiiter that she is working on a theme song for Johnny Gargano.