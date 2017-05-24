Reason WWE is Staying Away From Matt Hardy/Impact Battle

Fans have been wondering why WWE has remained silent on the Matt Hardy and Impact Wrestling legal battle over the broken gimmick. The company doesn’t want to interfere as they don’t want wrestlers or other promotions to start thinking they are in the business of buying a gimmick or idea from someone else. Hardy is actively trying to acquire the rights to the gimmick by himself.

WWE is interested in the broken gimmick, as they would’ve step in and told Hardy to stop doing the “Broken” mannerisms on TV if they were not interested. If Hardy is able to get the full rights to the gimmick, WWE would like to run the character on TV later this year but they have no desire to get involved in the legal battle.