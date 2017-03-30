Rebooking Wrestlemania 32

Every wrestling fan has done this at some point, imagine what WWE could’ve done differently to make an event better or memorable, so in spirit of Wrestlemania 33 being 3 days away I’m trying improve last year’s ‘Mania with four major matches being changed.

Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens.

Now, I know, I know, the ladder match that happened in real life was one of the best matches of the year but I personally feel like Sami Zayn just debuting on the main roster and Kevin Owens pulling some awesome performances, these two deserved a Wrestlemania singles match and their story would have worked so well.

2. Shane McMahon vs. Triple H.

As well as Sami vs. Kevin, this looks logical and easy to book. Some of the biggest complains fans had with this show on real life was the nonsensical feud between Shane and The Undertaker as well as the Triple H and Roman Reigns match not delivering so this match fixes both problems with a story for control of the WWE writing self. This means The Undertaker would need an opponent which probably would be AJ Styles, a heel Chris Jericho or maybe a member of the Wyatt Family.

3. Brock Lesnar vs. Bray Wyatt.

Like the past two matches, this is again easily booked. Remember when the Wyatts eliminated Lesnar at the Rumble? Remember Lesnar vs. Luke Harper at Fastlane? Of course Wyatt vs. Lesnar was happening but at the end Wyatt didn’t even get a match and Lesnar participated in the highly criticized match with Dean Ambrose so this match would work wonders both guys. Not to mention both guys’ in ring ability to pull this match off.

4. WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Roman Reigns vs. Dean Ambrose.

A rematch from past year’s Survivor Series this time with Dean Ambrose winning the Royal Rumble match. Dean Ambrose was white hot when Wrestlemania rolled around and Reigns needed an opponent that made fans care for his title match, this could be a babyface vs. babyface match and it would still work, Reigns could win clean and this match would still work as a main event.

And that’s it! Wrestlemania 32 rebooked and improved. Do you have any different opinion? Did I actually improve this show? Also, let me know if I should rebook another ‘Mania? Let me know.