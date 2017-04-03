Reby and Dixie Carter React to Hardy Boyz WWE Return

Following last night’s return of the Hardy Boyz at Wrestlmania 33, Matt Hardy’s wife, Reby Hardy commented on their surprise return.
#Wrestlemania #Wrestlemania33 #HardyBoyz #dada pic.twitter.com/gzzAVpzrsn
— Baby Hardy (@BABYHARDYBRAND) April 3, 2017
TNA’s Dixie Carter also had some words for the new RAW Tag Team Champions.
Love this pic! Congrats to @wwe for this great get. Can't say enough about these two @MATTHARDYBRAND @JEFFHARDYBRAND ❤❤ #Wrestlemania https://t.co/g4O2Xa5Ns4
— Dixie Carter (@TNADixie) April 3, 2017