Reby Hardy Threatens To Release ‘Drunk Texts & DUI Records’

By
Pro Wrestling Staff
-
0

– As we noted earlier, Jeff Jarrett recently spoke to Wrestle:List about the ongoing legal battle between The Hardys and TNA. a fan sent Reby an interview that Jeff Jarrett did recently and she sent out several tweets about Jeff Jarrett and Impact:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Previous articleJohnny Mundo Comments On Why He Left WWE
Next articleWWE Superstar Welcomes First Child, Vince McMahon Tweets Seth Rollins
Pro Wrestling Staff
http://www.prowrestling.com
Staff Writer for ProWrestling.com
SHARE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here