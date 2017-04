The main event at WWE Payback will be Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt in a “House of Horrors” match. There is uncertainty if the Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman match will be added to the PPV, or moved to Extreme Rules on June 4 in Baltimore.

The company could use the injury angle to push Reigns vs. Strowman match to June. In that scenario it would see Brock Lesnar returning in July to face Strowman.