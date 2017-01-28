Remember, the Rumble is this Sunday

This year’s tag line is Remember the Rumble. We’ve seen winners of the past tell their story and and the significance that winning the Rumble had on their career. And sure, I often reflect on the past in my posts, and the Rumble has become my second favorite event of the wrestling calendar year due to the many “memorable” moments it has given us. Bret and Luger going over the top rope at the same time, Cena showing up months ahead of his scheduled return from injury, starting a trend of the “surprise” returns that included Edge a few years later. The disaster when Batista won and Daniel Bryan wasn’t even in it. The eruption from the crowd when we all realized the final two competitors were Shawn Michaels and Undertaker. I could go on and on about the past. I love to do it. But this time around I’m going to look ahead to this year’s Rumble.

If you scour the inter-webs for Rumble predictions and rumors you’ll find plenty. I will be throwing my hat in the ring with a serious look at who can win this year, throw out my pick, and in the process you’ll realize there’s no reason to check out any other site’s predictions (hopefully). I may not get it right but you will be well informed.

I came up with a list of 18 names (one combo). The winner is surely on this list. There are long shots on this list. There will be a few guys listed here who won’t even be in the Rumble. And if the winner is not listed here I will be SHOCKED. It would be the ultimate curveball that WWE could throw. I’ll give a HOW/WHY the person can win and a VERDICT. Let’s get to the names:

SHINSUKE NAKAMURA: Not announced and it seems doubtful he’ll be in here as a surprise entrant. HOW/WHY? He wins for the shock effect WWE likes to pull, he can pull off a big time main event match at Mania, and he’s got to be getting close to a call up from NXT soon, right? VERDICT: If Bobby Roode pulls off the upset the night before, Shinsuke could be a surprise entrant. He could pull double duty for the rematch with Roode in NXT. But it just seems NXT is still centered around him and I just don’t think he’s on the main roster just yet. Soon, though.

KEVIN OWENS: He’s got a Championship match with Roman Reigns earlier in the night. He’s not announced and seems doubtful he’ll be in. HOW/WHY? Shock factor, the losers of matches earlier in the night often get in the Rumble, and it would fit his character to lose the title and then sneak in and win the Rumble somehow. VERDICT: I don’t see this happening. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Owens get in if he loses the title to Reigns but presumable it would set up a rematch at Mania and I don’t think Owens/Reigns for the belt is happening at Mania.

TRIPLE H: He’s not announced but the teases are there and it’s well within the realm of possibility he shows up. Plus more build up is needed for his match with Rollins. Him and his nose need to show up pretty soon to get the ball rolling. HOW/WHY? I can find absolutely no reason why HHH should win the Rumble. The fans will crap all over this if it happened. VERDICT: It’s obvious Triple H is headed for a match with Seth Rollins at Mania. If he enters the Rumble, I fully expect Seth to interfere somehow, leading to Triple H getting eliminated. Even if Rollins is truly not in the Rumble, he will be on the show at some point, and the only reason for him to be there is to do something with HHH.

BROCK LESNAR: The beast is one of the big dogs in this fight. Promoted heavily, he can dominate. HOW/WHY? He’s Brock Lesnar, or Bork Laser, whichever you prefer. It’s not hard to see him eliminate Goldberg for a measure of revenge and go on to main event Mania, (maybe Brock vs. Roman 2?). Everyone assumes Brock will face Goldberg at Mania, but are we sure about that? VERDICT: Ok, yeah, I’m pretty sure about it. Everything is pointing to Brock vs. Goldberg. Goldberg did mention one more title run. The only way I see this happening is Brock wins and before Mania Goldberg wins the title. But this match doesn’t need titles and I highly doubt that it will be a title match. Which means, while it’s within the realm of possibility, I don’t think Brock wins the Rumble.

GOLDBERG: Goldberg has been heavily promoted and a popular pick to win, especially with “odds makers”. HOW/WHY? Strike while the iron is hot. The Brock match has to happen but I can see that happening before Mania and Goldberg winning the title at Mania for that one last run he talked about. VERDICT: See above. He’s going against Brock at Mania. Titles aren’t needed in this match. I give Goldberg a better shot to win than Brock but I still say it’s doubtful. They will probably eliminate each other. Unless this time he knocks himself out cold banging his head on the door. At least he shouldn’t have any lines to forget afterward.

BARON CORBIN: They like this guy a lot. He’s big, can handle himself in the ring, can talk (somewhat), and a win at the Rumble and you can let Battle Royals become his ‘thing” for years to come. HOW/WHY? Shock factor, show how truly invested they are in the new generation, make a new star. VERDICT: He’s just not a big enough star, yet. I believe Corbin will main event someday. And he may win a Rumble. I think it’s a little early on the path for him to win THIS Rumble. I expect a very good showing from him though.

KURT ANGLE: He maintains he’s not in the Rumble. I tend to agree. Clearing the WWE physical may prove to be too difficult for him to ever get in a WWE ring. HOW/WHY? I really don’t see any scenario that Angle wins other than to throw the ultimate curveball at fans. VERDICT: I can’t dismiss it completely but he is the longest of long shots. Even if he somehow gets in the match, I don’t see him standing across from the champion at Mania. I just don’t.

CHRIS JERICHO: One of the few things Jericho has not accomplished in his fantastic career although he’s done well in the match over the years. This year, he should log the most career minutes in the Royal Rumble, he’s 3 minutes behind HHH. Yes, HHH might be in and expand the time, but he’s not in for sure and Jericho is. HOW/WHY? Jericho is doing some of the best work of his career. He’s entertaining and can still hang with anyone in the ring. The built in feud/storyline if Owens retains the title writes itself, and could be one of the greatest builds to a Mania title match ever. VERDICT: Two things are against this. I’m not sure WWE wants Jericho, at this stage in his career, to main event Mania. Secondly, all the reports have his band Fozzy about to go back out on tour. Jericho has pulled double duty before and can afford to maybe miss a Raw here and there. And I do think he will have a match at Mania. This is a real possibility.

THE MIZ: He’s gaining steam as an underdog pick to maybe pull this off. HOW/WHY? He’s had a great run since mid 2016 and on fire on the mic. A real standout on SDL and Talking Smack. A sleazy roll out of the ring for 20 minutes and then pop out at the end to win is possible. He can go in the ring and a main event match at Mania, with enough time, would be very, very good. VERDICT: I say a Miz win is improbable but not impossible. It could happen.

AJ STYLES: Much like Owens, he could lose his title and then enter the Rumble. HOW/WHY? It would be important to keep AJ at the forefront of SDL and in the main event scene. But Shane McMahon might be his Mania opponent. Ugh. VERDICT: Not happening. Even if he gets in, I don’t see him winning. This is another very long shot.

SAMOA JOE: Seems like a sure fire bet Joe enters the Rumble and finally begins his journey on the main roster, hopefully on SDL. He’s a popular pick. HOW/WHY? Shock factor, first and foremost. And they have many options with a Joe win, including which show he goes to, which determines which title he chases at Mania. All indications are that Joe will be in the main event scene as soon as he arrives. VERDICT: I know he’s a popular pick, but I just don’t see WWE giving him this win, especially since he’s debuting. It could fall flat, we all love NXT and know Joe well from TNA and ROH, etc… But I think NXT is not quite as popular as we think in terms of exposure of their stars. I still feel the fans haven’t connected fully with Sami, Bayley, and American Alpha, to name a few. I think it’s because they’re not watching NXT and don’t know who they are. Some “fans” don’t even know TNA exists. The average fan at the Alamo Dome might not know who Samoa Joe is. He’s got a chance, but I don’t think it will happen.

DEAN AMBROSE: No one is talking about Dean as a possible winner, so maybe he’s a good choice. He lasted all the way until the end last year. HOW/WHY? WWE might be looking for a swerve but not one that will anger fans, Dean is the perfect choice. He’s over, fans like him, and he’s main evented PPV’s already. VERDICT: This one might be a sneaky good choice. Keep an eye on Dean. Gun to my head, I say no. He’s on that same level as Miz for me, though. Probably not, but I would not be surprised at all if he pulled it off.

JOHN CENA: Good Lord, this might happen. Can I play fantasy booker here? How about the Cena heel turn we’ve all wanted? He snaps after losing to AJ again. He ambushes someone in the back and takes their spot and goes on to low blow and eliminate the Undertaker last. Taker wins the belt at elimination chamber and boom, Mania main event! Non of that will happen though. Taker will face a RAW guy, apparently. And Cena, ya know…the kids. HOW/WHY? To quote the man himself, “He’s John Cena.” And we really don’t need anything more to make this possible. VERDICT: As I said with Owens and AJ, he might get in there, and if he does, he could pull it off. I don’t think it happens, but it would not surprise me one bit.

BRAY WYATT/RANDY ORTON: We’ve been waiting for so long for them to go all in on Bray. Maybe they will finally do it. Randy should have already main evented Mania a few more times than he actually has. Their dynamic on SDL has been a great build and one of the best aspects of the show. HOW/WHY? Seems obvious we will get these two at Mania. Why not for the title? They can go either way with this. Either one of them can win here and the other wins the belt at Elimination Chamber. I think it makes more sense that Bray wins here, so Randy can stay with the group, until EC. If Randy wins, it causes a rift immediately. More fantasy: Randy could be a last second entrant in the EC and have Bray in there, too. Shane can be nervous because if Bray wins, SDL will not have a # 1 contender for the belt because Bray will have won the Rumble and then the title at EC. They are the last two guys at EC and Bray wants Randy to let him win and…RKO! (Out of no where) – pin, and there’s your main event for Mania. VERDICT: Strong possibility for either guy. Even my fantasy booking seems possible to me. Bray is a favorite in my eyes. Orton, only slightly less of a favorite, but still a strong possibility.

BRAUN STROWMAN: His steady build has been done well and he’s improved enough to be a real threat to win any match against anyone. Vine McMahon would make babies with him if he could. HOW/WHY? Braun smash! And he will…over and over. WWE loves his size (of course) and he’s been booked to be a favorite to win it. VERDICT: Possible. Just a notch below Wyatt/Orton, for me. I know he’s improved and he’s probably going to get a big time match at Mania. But I still feel it’s just a little too soon for him to main event Mania. They might pull the trigger anyway, but it wouldn’t sit well with me if he gets this chance already. But he will be an absolute monster out there. He might break Roman’s elimination record.

ROMAN REIGNS: Well, I put the other 3 guys in the titles matches, he needs to be in here for the same reason. If he’s in, he’s immediately a favorite, especially if he gets screwed out of the title earlier in the night. HOW/WHY? WWE loves Roman. WWE Universe does not. WWE likes to sometimes give the Universe a big middle finger. VERDICT: Seriously, I put this on the same level as the other guys, probably not happening. If he’s in though, my stomach will bottom out because he might win it. Hopefully he’s not in.

UNDERTAKER: One of the favorites and there is clear reasoning behind it. Other favorites like Goldberg and Brock are pretty much set for Mania. Taker is not. Taker moved to RAW, the general assumption is Smackdown will get a new champion at Elimination Chamber while RAW’s champ will retain at Fastlane and therefore the winner of the Rumble will come from RAW. Again, Taker moved to RAW out of no where, after we found out Cena was off the table for him. HOW/WHY? One last run? One last title reign? He can do whatever the hell he wants. There’s no reason needed for a How or Why. It is what it is. VERDCIT: It’s truly a mystery who Taker’s Mania opponent will be. His match does not need to be a title match, obviously. But of all the big name favorites, he’s at the top of my list. Fantasy: What if Sting eliminates him? Ok, that’s a long a long shot but What… if… Sting… eliminates… Undertaker?

FINN BALOR: Trendy pick as a last second entry. He looked good when he appeared at the UK tourney. Is he ahead of schedule for his return from injury? Last I heard was he was “hoping” to be able to go in time for Mania. Is it possible they limit what he does here and then hold him out of the ring for Fastlane and his first actual match still be at Mania? That seems lame. HOW/WHY? It would be very cool and I think fans would love it. If he can make it, he would qualify as a main eventer with a surprise return, to win the Rumble. It’s been done quite a bit. VERDICT: Are we all just wishful thinking? I’m right there with you guys. If Finn returns, I think the only reason would be to win it. He’s such a popular pick, it seems like he’s a lock to appear but I think he is this year’s disappointment. I don’t think we see him.

HONORABLE MENTIONS/NOTES: Tye Dillinger should be the # 10 entrant. It’s too perfect. How about the UK champ getting in there? Tyler Bate! The UK guys need exposure. Sami Zayne has been on a lot of people’s radar. He’s not winning the Rumble. There’s nothing to suggest he has a chance at all. And stop with Kenny Omega, he resigned with New Japan. James Ellsworth firmly establishes himself as the new Santino Marella and goes in after Braun clears the ring and gets absolutely decimated. Legends? Angle is possible, I guess. Of course there’s always DDP, Nash, and other over the hill guys can hobble out there, but no one too exciting.

THE PICK: Thank you, loyal reader for staying this long. I had a great time writing this. I hope you had at least an OK time reading it. If I’m going with a favorite, the absolute main eventer and safe bet, it’s the Undertaker. I will hedge my bets, though, and say if Finn is in, he’s my pick. My heart wants Jericho. But if I’m forced to make a definitive pick I’m going to go with BRAY WYATT!

