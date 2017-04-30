Renee Dupree Compares WWE to the Military

Former WWE star Renee Dupree spoke with The Hannibal TV and discussed the JBL bullying accusations and compares the company to the military.

“It’s like a well-oiled machine, billion dollar company, that is almost like the military. You got your head captain and then you got little sergeants in place to align the troops and soldiers and the longer you’re there, the higher you get ranked. If you don’t fit their mold or you’re not part of their game plan or you don’t react to their tests the right way, you’re booted out.”