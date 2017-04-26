Renee Young Comments On Her ”Super Low-Key” 1 A.M. Wedding

– Renee Young recently spoke with E! Online about her recent wedding with WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, check out the highlighjts below:

The wedding ceremony:

“I wouldn’t even really say that we were engaged. We’ve been together for three and a half years and we knew that we wanted to have a Vegas wedding, because we live in Las Vegas we just figured we’d do it there and we’d just do it super low-key. We got our marriage license about six months ago when we were in Reno. There was a live event in Reno and I was there with him and we just happen to walk up to city hall and we went and got our marriage license then. So we’d been sitting on it so we could do this spur of the moment ‘hey let’s get married tonight’ kind of thing.”

When the idea to get married came up:

“We were going to bed! We were going to bed and he like busted out the ring and we were like, ‘Oh man I guess we should do this now.’ So we ended up going on Yelp and we found a 24-hour pastor to come to our backyard. It was so handy and his name was Pastor Pete and he lived around the corner from us, so he was there. They were very concerned by the way because it was 1 o’clock in the morning, so technically it was Sunday and they were very concerned about us calling, they were like, ‘Is everything OK? Have you guys been drinking? What’s happening?’ We’re like, ‘It’s fine, you can come down.’ So we had to get a witness and we called and woke up a friend of ours and got it done.”

Having no regrets:

“We’re very non-traditional. So that’s why we didn’t feel like we needed to do the engagement or to do this big, fancy wedding. It was so perfect and so us. There’s not a single thing about it I would change.”

She also revealed that Ambrose was actually wearing an elastic hairband around his finger on RAW when fans noticed the two were married.