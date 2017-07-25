Goldust Teases New Feud, Renee Young On Dean Ambrose Relationship

– Check out the following video of Renee Young talking to Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Lita about her relationship with husband Dean Ambrose on last night’s Table For 3 episode.
How do @ReneeYoungWWE and @TheDeanAmbrose balance their working and personal relationship? #TableFor3 @WWEGraves @AmyDumas @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/jN9UQBTfPz
— WWE (@WWE) July 25, 2017
– WWE Superstar Goldust took to twitter and posted the following mysterious tweet, possibly teasing a feud with Finn Balor now that he is finished with R-Truth and is looking for inspiration for his latest epic ‘film’:
Could you imagine the #Demon vs #Goldust in an epic #ShatteredDreamsProduction feature film? The battle scene would be epic! @FinnBalor
— Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) July 25, 2017