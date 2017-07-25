Goldust Teases New Feud, Renee Young On Dean Ambrose Relationship

– Check out the following video of Renee Young talking to Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Lita about her relationship with husband Dean Ambrose on last night’s Table For 3 episode.

– WWE Superstar Goldust took to twitter and posted the following mysterious tweet, possibly teasing a feud with Finn Balor now that he is finished with R-Truth and is looking for inspiration for his latest epic ‘film’:

