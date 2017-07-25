Renee Young Moved To RAW?, Daniel Bryan Jokes About Talking Smack

– With Talking Smack coming to an end, Renee Young is back working as a RAW correspondent alongside Charly Caruso. She took to Instagram and posted the following selfie on Monday and confirmed that she will be working both RAW and SmackDown now.
– WWE SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan continues to joke about he and Renee Young are bringing Talking Smack back on the social media website Tout. He posted the following backstage video at tonight’s show and wrote, “Tonight, after #SmackDownLive, @ReneeYoungWWE and I will host the very first ROGUE edition of #SmackingTalk, exclusively on TOUT!!!!”
Tonight, after #SmackDownLive, @ReneeYoungWWE and I will host the very first ROGUE edition of #SmackingTalk, exclusively on TOUT!!!! pic.twitter.com/c7qvhwQz0N
— Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) July 25, 2017