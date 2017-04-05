Report on Brock Lesnar’s Schedule, Plans for Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman

As previously reported, Brock Lesnar is not scheduled to make an appearance at WWE Payback PPV later this month. He was originally included in the promotional material for the PPV, but was since removed from marketing and all future WWE events leading up to Payback.

If the company does not use Lesnar on the Raw episode following Payback, then it could be a few months before fans will see him back on WWE TV. The company kicks off its European tour immediately following Payback, with a Raw taping in London on May 8th. It’s highly unlikely Lesnar will travel to the United Kingdom.

WWE teased a Brock Lesnar vs Braun Strowman match on this week’s Raw, however upcoming WWE live events are showing Roman Reigns facing Strowman. The pair will also headline the Payback PPV. The current plans for Lesnar is to have him eventually feud with Reigns and main event WrestleMania 34.