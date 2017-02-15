Report: Details On WWE Dropping The Emmalina Character

– WWE sources believe the company has abandoned their plans for Emmalina’s gimmick and are turning back to the Emma character.

According to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, WWE officials decided to nix the idea after producers realized that “after multiple rehearsals, she couldn’t pull off what they were looking to accomplish.”

He also noted that the character was supposed to be a throw-back to the likes of Sable and The Kat but that officials felt that Emma wasn’t committing enough to the role.

One official told us that there was some internal debate on going back to the “Emma” name, especially if the character is to be an evil heel. WWE producers are still big fans of the character’s concept though, but that ultimately it was decided to save the name for perhaps another female in the future.