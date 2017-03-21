Report: Matt Hardy And Jeff Hardy Offered WWE Contracts

– According to a report by Pro Wrestling Sheet, WWE reportedly has offered new contracts to Matt and Jeff Hardy and that “all signs point to an inevitable WWE return.”

As noted, the two sides were in talks last month but this Sheet report now confirms that an actual deal is on the table for The Hardy Boyz to make a WWE comeback.

The Hardys, who are currently working with Ring Of Honor on a short-term deal, are currently battling with Impact Wrestling over the use of his name/gimmick.

Still no word on whether WWE creative is looking to use their “broken” characters, we will keep you updated on this developing story.

