Report: Randy Orton Has Altercation With Fan At Gym (Photo)

– According to a NEA Report, Randy Orton had an altercation with a fan at a gym before last night’s SmackDown live event in Jonesboro.

Local business professional Anthony Martin, who grew up a wrestling fan, noted that he was with friends at The Trim Gym when they spotted Orton. Martin asked Orton for a picture, however Orton responded with a fist bump and pointed to his ear phones and said that he couldn’t hear Martin.

Martin then proceeded to take a photo of Orton from across the room, which caused him to lose his cool.

“He saw me snap the picture and came up to me got in my face and said, ‘What the f**k are you doing? I said no **ddamn pictures! Are you f**king stupid?'” Martin said. “I said, ‘No. You said you couldn’t hear me.”

“Randy came over to Anthony, grabbed his hand and was belittling Anthony and pretty much was saying m’fer this, m’fer that,” added Martin’s friend Cody Halstead, who was with him at the gym.