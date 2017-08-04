Report: Rey Mysterio Not Returning To WWE

– According to Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, former WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio will not be returning to WWE.

WWE has reportedly decided to not sign Mysterio due to McMahon’s issues with his representation, and yes we’re talking about Konnan. The problem between the two goes back decades, McMahon invested a ton of time and money into Konnan’s “Max Moon” character, before he ultimately made the decision to continue main-eventing in Mexico. Konnan was welcome backstage recently at a recent taping of SmackDown Live to visit Chris Jericho, but the visit did nothing to repair his relationship with McMahon or the front office.

It is now expected that Mysterio will receive an enticing offer from GFW to serve as the company’s biggest star and possibly replace Alberto El Patron on the payroll.