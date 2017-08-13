Ric Flair Hospitalized

By
William Baker
-
1

– According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Ric Flair was hospitalized yesterday morning for heart-related issues.

It was noted that Flair was taken to the ICU by his family, however this was not confirmed.

Check out the following statement from his rep:

“Yes, Ric is checked into a hospital for some routine monitoring. No, there is no reason to panic. Yes, we’d like to thank his fiancé & the incredible hospital staff who are providing the best care. No, we cannot answer any personal questions. Yes, Ric would want you to go out and have a great weekend … Nature Boy style!”

We will keep you updated on this developing story.

1 COMMENT

  1. They had to give him sleeping meds because all his WOOOOOOO’s were raising his pressure. lol, in all seriousness I hope the Nature Boy recovers fine and continues to style and profile!

