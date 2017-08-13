Ric Flair Hospitalized

– According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Ric Flair was hospitalized yesterday morning for heart-related issues.
It was noted that Flair was taken to the ICU by his family, however this was not confirmed.
Yes,Ric in hosp 4routine monitoring.No reason2panic.Yes,many thx2his fiancé&hospstaff.No excuses Ric wld want u2go out 2nite NaturBoy style!
— MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 13, 2017
Check out the following statement from his rep:
“Yes, Ric is checked into a hospital for some routine monitoring. No, there is no reason to panic. Yes, we’d like to thank his fiancé & the incredible hospital staff who are providing the best care. No, we cannot answer any personal questions. Yes, Ric would want you to go out and have a great weekend … Nature Boy style!”
We will keep you updated on this developing story.
They had to give him sleeping meds because all his WOOOOOOO’s were raising his pressure. lol, in all seriousness I hope the Nature Boy recovers fine and continues to style and profile!