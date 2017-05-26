Report: Sean Waltman Drug Charges Dropped

– As noted, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman was arrested in April at the Los Angeles International Airport and charged with felony drug possession. Waltman recently told TMZ sports:

“With my past, I can totally understand anybody rolling their eyes at my story,” Waltman said. “Once the lab work comes back, this should be all cleared up. But in the meantime, oh what a mess man. What a mess.”

Sam Roberts tweeted the following last night: