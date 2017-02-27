Report: The Hardys Not Re-Signing With TNA Impact Wrestling

– According to a report by Mike Johnson at PWInsider.com, the Hardys will not be re-signing with the company.

As noted, the Hardys’ TNA contracts expire this week

The Hardys were reportedly were not happy with receiving their contracts late along with some of the language within the contract itself. A rumored clause would require talents to have outside bookings approved by TNA, with TNA keeping 10% of those earnings.

Johnson added that another factor behind leaving was that creative control would have changed with the new creative and management team. As noted, the company recently brought back Jeff Jarrett, who then implemented his own booking team with Dutch Mantel and Scott D’Amore.

TNA will be taping television this Thursday through Sunday in Orlando and it was noted that the Hardys have been offered to work the taping to drop their titles, however nothing has been confirmed.

The Hardys are scheduled to face the Young Bucks at ROH Supercard of Honor XI on Saturday, April 1st in Lakeland, FL.