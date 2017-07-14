Report: WWE Cancels “Talking Smack” Post-Show

By
Matt Boone
-
3

It looks like the blue brand WWE Superstars won’t be “talking smack” about each other late-Tuesday nights any longer.

According to a report by PWInsider.com, WWE has cancelled their weekly SmackDown Live post-show, “Talking Smack,” effective as of this week.

The final episode of the show, which was hosted by Renee Young and often featured Daniel Bryan and/or Shane McMahon, and featured the return of “free agent” John Cena.

WWE Talking Smack has been airing on the WWE Network dating back to August of 2016.

Matt Boone
