WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair On Tonight’s RAW?

– According to PWInsider, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is currently in Green Bay and is scheduled to be at tonight’s RAW show.

We’re speculating that Flair’s appearance would work towards helping promote the upcoming match between Charlotte and RAW Women’s Champion Bayley at WWE Fastlane pay-per-view on Sunday.

Charlotte tweeted the following: