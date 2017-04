Results From The WWE NXT Live Event In Largo, FL – April 8, 2017

WWE held an NXT live event on Saturday night in Largo, FL and here are the results.

— Singles Match: Mark Andrews defeats Brennan Williams

— Tag Team Match: Liv Morgan & Macey Estrella defeat Daria Berenato & Mandy Rose

— Singles Match: Roderick Strong defeats Adrian Jaoude

— Singles Match: Pete Dunne defeats Patrick Clark

— Singles Match: Jack Gallagher defeats TJ Perkins

— WWE NXT Tag Team Title Match: The Authors Of Pain (Akam & Rezar) (c) defeat Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford

— Singles Match: Ruby Riot defeats Nikki Cross

— Six Man Tag Team Match: Aleister Black, Hideo Itami & Kassius Ohno defeat Andrade Almas, Dylan Miley & Tino Sabbatelli