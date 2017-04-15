The Revival turn babyface?

The Revival, Tye Dillinger, and Shinsuke Nakamura are finishing up their domestic dates for NXT this weekend before they go on the road full-time with the main roster. At Friday night’s live event in Spartanburg, NC, Bobby Roode defeated Tye Dillinger with the help of the Authors Of Pain. Shinsuke Nakamura came out after the match and Roode called for help from The Revival.

Roode got swerved and The Revival teamed up with Nakamura and Dillinger to beat down Roode. The Revival were in their home state so this was likely done just to pop the crowd but they are certainly over with the masses so it’s just a matter of time before they do a face turn on TV.

