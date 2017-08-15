Ric Flair In Critical Condition Following Colon Surgery

– According to F4WOnline.com, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair remains in critical condition at an Atlanta hospital, following colon surgery yesterday to remove a blockage. The blockage is the cause of a number of health issues which followed him, including kidney failure.

It was also noted that Flair is currently on kidney dialysis as medical professionals are looking to get his kidneys back and functioning properly. As we noted yesterday, the surgery was considered a success, however there are more issues to deal with, and Flair is not yet in the clear.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Flair was in a lot of pain when he went into the hospital on Saturday.

Earlier today, Charlotte Flair, the daughter of Ric Flair, posted an update on her Instagram account, where she thanked everyone for their continued love and support both prior to, and following her dad’s surgery.

As previously noted, TMZ reported yesterday that WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair had been placed in a medically induced coma for surgery. ProWrestlingSheet.com originally broke the story earlier in the day that Flair was admitted to an intensive care unit on Saturday morning for heart-related issues.

We will continue to keep you updated on this developing story.