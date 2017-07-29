Ric Flair Says John Cena’s Career Is ‘Winding Down’

– Chris Van Vliet spoke with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair yesterday at Florida Supercon in Fort Lauderdale, FL, they sent us these highlights:

On John Cena breaking his record of 16 World Championships:

“No. Randy Orton is close, so is Triple H. I think John is kind of winding down. He’s got so many other things going on. I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s not a host on Good Morning America or The Today Show. I mean he loves wrestling but he’s got so diversified now that I don’t think I’ll see him chasing the Championship realm. But if he does, I’m all about it.”

On who’s the most talented WWE Superstar right now

“Well gosh I think my daughter’s the best male or female they have. I like AJ Styles, I like Randy very much. I like Seth Rollins, I think he’s very good. I love Dolph Ziggler. They have a lot of great talent and it’s hard to pick just one. I have a lot of respect for them and they work really hard.”

How different it would be breaking into the business during this era:

“They wouldn’t be able to afford me. If I was 25 right now and came along, there’s not enough money. He’d have to give me part of the company. If I could walk in like I was in the 80s, make no mistake, he’d have to give me part of the company.”