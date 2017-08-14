Ric Flair Preparing For Surgery, In Medically Induced Coma

– According to a TMZ report, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has been placed in a medically induced coma and is preparing for surgery, a representative from WWE told TMZ Sports. The 68-year-old wrestling icon was admitted to the hospital this weekend when the situation has gotten more serious.

As noted, Flair was admitted to an Intensive Care Unit in Atlanta this weekend. It’s currently unknown what procedure he’s having but that it’s happening “momentarily.”

ProWrestlingSheet.com originally reported that Flair was admitted to an intensive care unit on Saturday morning for heart-related issues. His manager, Melinda Morris Zanoni of Legacy Talent and Entertainment also changed her tone when she asked for prayers and positive energy for the Hall of Famer.

According to PWInsider.com, there’s been no confirmation on Flair’s exact issues, it was documented in his latest autobiography that he suffers from Alcoholic cardiomyopathy. The condition is a result of prolonged alcohol abuse and can result in heart failure.The effects of the alcohol damage the myocardium where it is unable to efficiently pump blood.

WWE producer Michael Hayes recently took to Twitter and noted that he visited Flair on Sunday before flying to Boston for RAW:

I saw @RicFlairNatrBoy before I flew to Boston yesterday

I can assure that he needs everyone's prayers and positive vibes. Thx in advance!! — Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) August 14, 2017

We will keep you updated on this developing story.