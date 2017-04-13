Ric Flair Reveals Which Star WWE Should Sign Next, What Drives Him Really Crazy, More

– WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Extra Mustard about a wide variety of topics, check out the highlights below:

On John Cena winning the World Title 16 times and Charlotte potentially tying his record also:

“I have no problem with John Cena tying the world title record,” said Flair. “John has an incredible work ethic.”

“She’s already a four-time champion,” said Flair. “She’s so athletic, she is a female Kurt Angle. She’s way past asking me questions. She tells me things now.”

On guys ducking clotheslines:

“It’s this thing where guys duck the clothesline,” said Flair. “If you watch a three-hour WWE program, you’ll see thirty guys ducking the clothesline. How do you miss a guy with a clothesline? How do you do it? It’s a transitional spot, and it drives me crazy. Nobody ducked Road Warrior Animal and Hawk’s clothesline, and nobody damn sure ducked Stan Hansen’s clothesline.”

Who the WWE should sign next:

“I do wish that Jay Lethal was in WWE,” said Flair. “He’s an incredibly nice guy, and he’s a good talent, so I don’t know why Jay never made it to WWE.”