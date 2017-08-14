Ric Flair Has Successful Surgery, Not Heart Related

– Ric Flair had successful surgery today, which turned out to be a not heart related issue. Flair’s manager, Melinda Morris Zanoni of Legacy Talent and Entertainment took to Twitter and posted the following update:
Ric had surgery today (not❤️related)am happy 2report it was a success.Still a long road ahead so plz keep 🙏🏻4Ric Charlotte Megan David&Wendy
— MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 14, 2017
WWE Hall of Famer “Mean” Gene Okerlund also noted on Facebook that Flair was having “colon surgery.” He wrote the following:
I’ve heard nothing on the outcome of Ric Flairs colon surgery this afternoon but the outpouring of prayers and love re-enforce that he definitely is “THE MAN”.
[…] WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair remains in critical condition at an Atlanta hospital, following colon surgery yesterday to remove a blockage. The blockage is the cause of a number of health issues which followed for […]